Phoebe Waller-Bridge planning directorial debut

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is planning on making her directorial debut with a feature film.

The British actress and screenwriter is one of Hollywood's hottest properties after the success of her BBC comedy Fleabag and her espionage drama Killing Eve, and has been drafted in to help improve the script for the next James Bond film.

But despite numerous offers, Phoebe has now told editors at The Hollywood Reporter she's working independently on a movie script.

"The day I wrapped Fleabag, I went to bed thinking, 'I'm never going to have another idea again. Oh s**t,'" she explained. "I woke up with the vision of this film."

Although the star remained tight-lipped about further details, she did reveal she doesn't intend to appear in the movie but joked, "I blatantly will end up in it."

Phoebe also wants the film to have a full theatrical release rather than be made available on a streaming website - and isn't keen on signing any deals with the likes of Netflix or Amazon like many other top TV creatives.

"You can smell it a mile off when people are just saying, 'We want to pay for your name,' to be associated with their company and then have their own agenda," she said of the newly popular "overall" deals tying star names to firms. "No, I wouldn't trust that for a second."

Elsewhere, the 34-year-old said she was drawn to working on a James Bond film as she sees the character as a similar dark fantasy figure to Villanelle, the assassin protagonist of Killing Eve.

"There's something about James Bond that always intrigued me in a similar way that Villanelle did," she added. "They live a fantasy! But it's a life none of us would ever want, if we're honest. We don't want to go put a bullet in someone's head, to sleep with people, and have martinis. It's a kind of fantasy nightmare."