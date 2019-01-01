Kaley Cuoco doesn’t live with husband Karl Cook ‘every single day’

Kaley Cuoco has admitted she and her husband Karl Cook don't actually live together.

The Big Bang Theory star and her equestrian husband celebrated their first anniversary in June. But in an interview with E! News, the 33-year-old shared the pair are currently living at "different locations" and don't spend every day together.

Speaking to E! News, Kaley said: "We are building our dream house, we are eventually going to be under the same roof forever. We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot.

"We are not together every single day, and I think personally, it's important. It works well for us."

Kaley started dating Karl months after her divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting - who she was married to for two years - was finalised in 2016, and they became engaged in November 2017, on her 32nd birthday.

Her revelation about the couple's unconventional living arrangements comes soon after Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she and her husband Brad Falchuk will finally be moving in together.

The Marvel actress and the TV producer had been living in separate homes with their respective children for a year following their September 2018 wedding.

However, in a new interview for InStyle magazine's 25th anniversary September issue, the Avengers: Endgame star told editor-in-chief Laura Brown they've decided to take the next step and move in together.

"Married life has been really good," Paltrow said. "We took a year to let everybody (in the family) take it in and let the dust settle, and now we're moving in together this month."