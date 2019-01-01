Danny Masterson hits back at sexual assault accusers' stalking lawsuit

Danny Masterson has denounced his sexual assault accusers' lawsuit alleging he and Church of Scientology leaders have tried to silence them.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, four women are suing the That '70s Show star and church members, claiming they have conspired to cover up their rape or sexual assault accusations against him.

One of the plaintiffs, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, dated Masterson for several years and claims she joined the Church of Scientology on his orders and alleges he forced her to have sex with him. In their complaint, the women allege they and their families have been "systematically stalked, and harassed". One woman claims she has been followed and photographed and had her email accounts hacked.

In a statement issued to TMZ.com by his attorney Andrew Brettler, Masterson slammed his accusers and said he was looking forward to seeing them in court.

"I'm not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she's been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court - and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I've been railroaded by this woman," the actor raged.

"And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family."

Masterson first faced claims of sexual abuse from the four women in March 2017, prompting a Los Angeles Police Department investigation. He strongly denied the allegations, but the fallout cost him his role in Netflix comedy The Ranch.

The accusers' new lawsuit reads: "When those women came forward to report Masterson's crimes, the Defendants conspired to and systematically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family's privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress."

Carnell-Bixler claims that when she refused to have sex with the star he "became violent" and on one occasion dragged her naked across a bedroom floor. She claims she reported the abuse to Scientology officials during an "ethics program" but was told her job as a girlfriend was to "to give him sex whenever he wants it".