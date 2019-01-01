Bruce Lee's daughter demands Quentin Tarantino stop talking about her late father

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee has begged filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to stop talking about her late father.

The 50-year-old previously complained about how the martial artist was portrayed in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and told editors at The Wrap last month she felt he came "across as an arrogant a**hole who was full of hot air" and a "caricature". The director responded by commenting that Bruce was "kind of an arrogant guy", and Shannon has now told Variety she just wants Quentin to stop talking about her father, who died at the age of 32 in 1973, altogether.

"He could shut up about it," she raged on Wednesday. "That would be really nice. Or he could apologise or he could say, 'I don't really know what Bruce Lee was like. I just wrote it for my movie. But that shouldn't be taken as how he really was.'"

In one scene in the film, Bruce, as played by Mike Moh, is seen boasting about his elite combat skills while on the set of The Green Hornet, and also claims he would cripple Muhammad Ali (aka Cassius Clay) if they were to square off. He also challenges Brad Pitt's stuntman character Cliff Booth to a physical fight, only to be thrown into a stationary car.

"I understand they want to make the Brad Pitt character this super bad-a*s who could beat up Bruce Lee," Shannon previously told The Wrap of the filmmaker's intentions. "But they didn't need to treat him in the way that white Hollywood did when he was alive."

Mike also shared he was somewhat uncomfortable over his portrayal of the Hollywood icon, and stated to Birth.Movies.Death: "I was so conflicted because he's my hero - Bruce in my mind was literally a god."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, and Al Pacino, is now showing in cinemas.