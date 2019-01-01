Shannen Doherty: 'Cancer battle solidified my marriage'

Shannen Doherty's 2015 breast cancer diagnosis strengthened her marriage to husband Kurt Iswarienko.

The BH90210 star wed the photographer in 2011. And speaking to People, she confessed her life-threatening illness changed their relationship for the better.

"Cancer solidified us," she candidly shared. "Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now.

"It's not that our marriage wasn't good before. But we were definitely going through some growing pains. We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn't speak for a couple of days."

However, the 48-year-old, who underwent a mastectomy followed by brutal back-to-back rounds of chemotherapy and radiation before going into remission in 2018, went on to confess: "(Now) we don't let a night go by mad at each other. The last time we had a big argument was pre-cancer."

The Charmed actress also highlighted the impact that cancer had on those close to her and stressed the way it changed their outlook on life.

"For anybody to think that the only person altered by cancer is the person with cancer is incredibly wrong," she mused. "Cancer alters the people in your life. And it's shaped both of us. We look at life very differently now."