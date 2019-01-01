Scooter Braun: 'Ariana Grande became my hero after Manchester attack'

Scooter Braun is still in awe of the way Ariana Grande reacted to the terrorist attack on her concert in Manchester, England.

The music manager helped Ariana cope after 22 fans died after a man set off an explosive device in the foyer as they were leaving the gig, as well as working behind the scenes to organise a huge charity concert for the victims just two weeks later.

Scooter, 38, says he'll remember her strength during those dark days for the rest of his life, and he now thinks of her as his hero.

"I don't want to speak about it for too long, but ever since Manchester, I'll say aloud to anyone that Ariana Grande, for the rest of my life, will be a hero in my eyes," he tells Britain's Music Week magazine.

"What I saw her do there... The position she was put in was not fair, but she saw her responsibility. She said, 'Look, as unfair as this is, there are families that don't have loved ones coming home tonight - and I have to do something.'"

The entertainment mogul is also still moved by how the people of Manchester took Ariana to their hearts, turning out in force to see her perform alongside stars including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber at the gig, and making her an honorary citizen.

"Ever since that concert, her bravery as a public figure to step up in that moment and take back the narrative for that community with that community," he adds. "She's a hero to me. And so is the entire city of Manchester."

The Boyfriend singer, 26, has endured a tough few years, as her ex, Mac Miller died from a drug overdose last September, but Scooter is adamant she always amazes him with her ability to overcome adversity.

"There's so many times where Ariana doesn't think she has the strength to get through what she's going through, and every single time she's able to overcome and have the strength to achieve really, really great things," he explains.