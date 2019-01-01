NEWS Caitriona Balfe weds Newsdesk Share with :







Outlander star Caitriona Balfe reportedly tied the knot with music producer Tony McGill at the weekend.



The couple exchanged vows at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset in England on Saturday, according to editors at People. Officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service, the nuptials have been described as a close-knit family affair.



Representatives for the Irish actress are yet to confirm the union, but the public calendar for the church confirms a wedding for "A McGill" - referring to McGill's full name Anthony - took place there over the weekend.



In addition, Balfe's onscreen husband Sam Heughan took to Instagram on Monday showing himself dressed in a grey suit and holding a closed umbrella in a countryside setting. In the caption, he wrote, "Remarkable weekend."



Balfe, who plays time-travelling Claire Fraser in the hit series, announced that McGill had popped the question after two years of dating as she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes in January 2018.



"It happened over the break. I'm very happy," the 39-year-old told People, referring to the break over Christmas and New Year, as she showed off her new engagement ring.



The couple has been together since 2015.