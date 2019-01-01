NEWS Michael Madsen to serve time behind bars for DUI Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Madsen has been sentenced to serve four days behind bars after cutting a deal in his DUI case.



The Reservoir Dogs star, who can currently be seen in director Quentin Tarantino's new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanour count of driving over the limit on Thursday.



As well as a little jail time, the actor was also sentenced to five years' probation. He has also been ordered to complete community service in the hospital morgue programme, according to TMZ.



Madsen was arrested after crashing his Land Rover into a pole in Malibu, California back in March. He was taken into custody after failing a field sobriety test.



He was previously busted for a DUI in Malibu in 2012, which prompted the actor to enter a 30-day rehabilitation clinic.