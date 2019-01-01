Kristen Wiig engaged - report

Kristen Wiig is reportedly engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman.

According to TMZ.com, the former Saturday Night Live star, 45, and the actor/writer have been engaged for several months. And while it's unclear when her beau popped the question, the star was spotted wearing a giant rock on her left hand during a screening of Booksmart at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

The pair are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, which hit headlines in May 2016 when they were spotted kissing while on holiday together in Hawaii.

Kristen was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009 and in a relationship with The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti in 2012 and 2013.