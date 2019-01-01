Joaquin Phoenix's Joker laugh inspired by real-life medical condition

Joaquin Phoenix studied sufferers of a neurological disorder to prepare for his Joker role.

The 44-year-old plays the titular character in Todd Phillips' movie, which focuses on how failed comedian Arthur Fleck becomes the iconic Batman villain.

Trailers for the film featured Joaquin in creepy clown make-up, as well as laughing maniacally, and the Oscar-nominated actor has explained the disturbing inspiration for his take on the Joker.

"I started (with the laugh). I watched videos of people suffering from pathological laughter, a neurological disorder that makes individuals laugh uncontrollably," he told Italian magazine Il Venerdi.

Pathological laughter is often linked to an underlying neurological disorder, like multiple sclerosis, or traumatic brain injuries.

In one clip from the Joker trailer, Joaquin's character can be seen being beaten and left for dead in an alleyway, which fans speculated could be the reason for Arthur Fleck's decline into madness.

Set in New York City in the early 1980s, the low-budget R-rated origin story is based on the DC Comics psychopath who terrorises Gotham City and superhero Batman.

Phillips previously revealed that the standalone movie contains completely original material as he and co-writer Scott Silver pulled absolutely nothing from the comics.

"We didn't follow anything from the comic books, which people are gonna be mad about," The Hangover director told Empire. "We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That's what was interesting to me. We're not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It's about this man."

Joker will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival later this month.