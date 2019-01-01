Aubrey Plaza to star in Netflix comedy Hope

Aubrey Plaza is set to star in a new romantic comedy for Netflix.

Hope will reportedly follow a woman in her mid-30s, to be played by the Parks and Recreation star, and the crazy lengths she's willing to go to when she discovers the perfect man. Sources have told editors at Collider.com that the script is said to address the societal pressure that women face to find a partner and settle down.

The project has an all-female directing and writing team. It will mark the second feature by New Zealand duo Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami, who wrote, directed and starred in their first feature, The Breaker Upperers, which premiered on Netflix in February.

For Hope, they'll be directing from a script by Karen McCullah and Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith, whose previous screenplay credits include Legally Blonde, The Ugly Truth, 10 Things I Hate About You, and She's the Man.

The writers and Plaza will also serve as producers alongside Jason Bateman for his company Aggregate Films, among others.

According to Collider, the script for Hope gained momentum after it was read at Black List Live!, a showcase of the best scripts not yet produced, in late 2017. During that production, the Ingrid Goes West star took the lead role and was joined by Set It Up's Glen Powell and Final Destination 5's Nicholas D'Agosto, though it not yet known if they will be taking part in the film.

Van Beek shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "So happy to be making more movies with @madeleinesami. From The Breaker Upperers to Hope - what a positive trajectory!"

Sami followed suit by sharing the same post and added: "Dis is pretty cool yo (sic)."

Plaza was recently seen in TV series Legion and horror remake Child's Play, and has just wrapped production on drama Black Bear.