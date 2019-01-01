Kevin Hart to front superhero comedy Night Wolf

Kevin Hart has signed on to star in new superhero comedy Night Wolf.

In the upcoming STXfilms project, the actor and comedian will play a man who meets his future father-in-law for the first time, only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf.

"I am excited to be working with our friends at STX again," he said in a statement. "They brought us a great project with Night Wolf. I instantly fell in love with this pitch about an everyday guy who is meeting his in-laws for the first time and unwittingly discovers his dad to be is secretly a superhero."

Pokemon Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will pen the script for the story. No other casting details have been announced.

Hart previously teamed with STX studio bosses for The Upside and the upcoming Black Friday. In light of the deal, chairman of STXfilms, Adam Fogelson, commented that he is thrilled to be making another film with the 40-year-old and the producers at his HartBeat Productions company.

"After we acquired Night Wolf, we submitted it to Kevin Hart and the team at HartBeat hoping they would love it as much as we did," Fogelson shared. "It is a big, broad comedy and the idea is great fun and perfectly matched with Kevin's comedic talent. We are thrilled to be working on what will now be our fourth film together."

Hart has a busy schedule ahead with Jumanji: The Next Level, Ride Along 3, and TV series Action Scene on his slate.

Meanwhile, other STX films to be released in the near future include Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers, Dave Bautista's action-comedy My Spy, and Guy Ritchie's 2020 crime film, The Gentlemen.