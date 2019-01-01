Kaitlynn Carter talks negative social media comments on return from Miley Cyrus vacation

Kaitlynn Carter has opened up about how she deals with speculation about her private life online after she was snapped kissing Miley Cyrus at the weekend.

The Hills: New Beginnings personality was pictured kissing the Wrecking Ball hitmaker hours after it was announced the star had split from Liam Hemsworth, her husband of less than a year.

And in a new interview with Whitney Port for her With Whit podcast, Carter explained that she fully expects her actions to "get picked apart".

"I think that my philosophy with the show and in life is just to be authentic," the 30-year-old, who recently split from Brody Jenner, shared, adding that in terms of negative comments online "you got to just not look at anything".

"I'm pretty good about not having that stuff bother me, but... it sets off a whole thing like I feel like my opinion is not (valued)," she added in a clip from the interview she posted on Instagram Stories.

The reality TV personality didn't reference Cyrus directly in the clips, but she went on to suggest that it might be better for her to be more open online, instead of having people make assumptions about her life based on speculation.

"Maybe I need to be more vulnerable on there and open up more and maybe I will," she mused.

The full interview will be available on Tuesday.

Hemsworth addressed his marital split in a reflective Instagram post earlier this week, wishing his estranged wife "nothing but health and happiness", while the singer dropped her breakup track Slide Away on Friday, with lyrics including, "You say that everything's changed / You're right, we're grown now."