Brian Austin Green had 'most sex' among Beverly Hills, 90210 cast

Brian Austin Green claims he had the most sex out of all his Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates.

The actor starred in the original series of the teen drama, which ran from 1990-2000, and is currently appearing in the Fox reboot, BH90210.

And speaking during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday, he made the shock confession when asked by host Andy Cohen who on the show got "laid the most".

"This guy," quipped GLOW star Alison Brie, 36, who also appeared on the talk show, while the 46-year-old jokingly pointed at himself and laughed, "This one."

He then gave a long pause and rubbed his chin, before giving the same answer: "Probably this one".

Brian started dating actress Megan Fox in 2004 and the pair became engaged in 2006. They called off their relationship in 2009, but reconciled and wed the following year.

They now share three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, aged from six to three. Green is also dad to 17-year-old Kassius, his son from his relationship with ex-partner Vanessa Marcil.