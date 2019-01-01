Ewan McGregor in talks to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+ series

Ewan McGregor is in talks return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars TV series.

Variety reporters have confirmed the new show will air on Disney+, the media empire's new streaming service - but no other details are available.

McGregor previously played the character in the three Star Wars prequel films released from 1999 to 2005.

The Scottish star had been rumoured to be in line to reprise his role, and told reporters at the Golden Globe Awards it was something he'd certainly consider.

"I'd be happy to play (Obi-Wan) again," he said, adding that there was "a lot of talk" but he didn't know anything else.

The part of Luke Skywalker's mentor was made famous by Alec Guinness in the original Star Wars film, and the Scottish actor played a younger version of the iconic character in the prequels.

The Obi-Wan series would be the third live-action Star Wars show on Disney+ after the previously announced Jon Favreau project The Mandalorian and a series based on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.