Elisabeth Moss: ‘I’d never read any script like The Kitchen’

Elisabeth Moss signed on to star in The Kitchen because she’d never seen a mob movie featuring three women.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress appears alongside Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish in the new gangster drama, which follows the three women as they take charge of their husbands’ criminal empire after they are sentenced to prison.

Regarding the project, Moss has now explained that she wanted to be involved due to the “unique” plot.

“I thought it was a really unique script. I hadn’t read anything like it. I had certainly not seen a mob movie starring three women,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought the idea of these really flawed, interesting, complex women who are not superheroes, who are not good at what they do at first, who make mistakes — and there are major consequences to the violence and the mistakes that they make — that was a very real story.”

Screenwriter Andrea Berloff, who makes her directorial debut with the film, added that she wanted to get in the director’s chair for the first time because The Kitchen felt like a film she had to make.

“I’ve never seen a story like this before. I’ve never seen an authentic mob movie for real with women at the heart of it. That was fresh and different and, in my opinion, that’s the only way a movie gets made today is by doing something different," she shared. "Audiences are letting us know that they’re tired of the same old thing, and we have to keep reinventing ourselves, and I think a fresh, different story is the way to do it.”

McCarthy, who is perhaps best known for her comedic roles, added that she found it fun to be playing a ruthless criminal.

The Kitchen is in cinemas now.