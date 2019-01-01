Dax Shepard turns marriage trouble and addiction gossip into a big joke on Instagram

Actor Dax Shepard has laughed off tabloid reports suggesting his marriage to Kristen Bell is on the rocks.

The former Parenthood star reveals he recently received an email from a tabloid requesting a comment on a story about his troubled union and his addiction issues.

"Sources tell Life & Style that Kristen and Dax have had problems in their marriage, including Dax’s addiction issues, but that they’re very happy now and are determined to make their marriage work," the email, Dax posted on Instagram, read.

"DAMNIT! Who in the inner circle leaked?! I want names!" he joked in a caption. "My 'addiction issues' are between me, my sponsor, and the 3-4 folks listening to me speak about it for four hours a week on my podcast!!! How dare you!!! Now if you will excuse me, I have a marriage to save..."

Bell also poked fun at the email, responding to her husband's post and tweeting: "I’m sorry, hun, it was me. I've found that my most dependable friends have always been the sources at Life and Style.

"They are always there to listen when I need to vent about your (TV show) @peakyblindersofficial addiction."

Shepard’s former Parenthood co-star, Mae Whitman, was also in on the joke, adding: "I’m sorry deedee. I tried to drum up some drama for a little extra cash. I thought I had the most secret, most elite, most lucrative scoop!!!!!!! I guess I’ll just have to tell them about the packets of honey peanut butter you used to keep under your sink or how you guys have a giant tub of extra cozy clothes just for guests in case they’re chilly or uncomfortable."