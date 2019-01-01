Jane Fonda leads tributes to late brother Peter Fonda

Jane Fonda is leading tributes to her late brother, Peter, following his death on Friday.

The actress reveals she spent quality time with the Easy Rider star in the days leading up to his death in a statement she released to the media on Friday evening.

"I am very sad," she writes. "He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing."

Filmmakers Edgar Wright and Ava DuVernay were also among those remembering Fonda on social media, while When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner tweeted: "Peter Fonda was a revolutionary filmmaker during a revolutionary time. Born in the house I now live in, his spirit will be missed."

The actor, who was the son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda and the brother of actress Jane Fonda, passed away at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family members, according to his publicist.

The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

A family statement reads: "In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life.

"In honor (sic) of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom."