Brody Jenner defends ex amid Miley Cyrus kissing drama

Brody Jenner has urged trolls to lay off his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, after she was snapped kissing Miley Cyrus during a recent vacation in Italy.

Photos of the lip lock landed hours before the Wrecking Ball singer announced she had split from Liam Hemsworth, her husband of seven months, sending followers and critics alike into overdrive on social media.

Jenner poked fun at all the fuss over the weekend, but on Friday he took to Instagram to make it clear he had no hard feelings about Carter, calling her a "wonderful person" and a "positive force" in his life.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Jenner wrote. "I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.

"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

Carter commented on the post with a heart emoji but she has yet to address her relationship with Miley amid reports suggesting she and the singer are lovers.