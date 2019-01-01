NEWS Taylor Swift felt ‘like a little kid’ on the set of Cats Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift felt “like a little kid” while filming Cats because she was surrounded by oversized sets.



The Shake It Off hitmaker stars in Tom Hooper’s upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical alongside Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, and Rebel Wilson.



In a featurette released in July, it was revealed that the actors would appear cat-sized in the film because they are surrounded by large practical sets, and Taylor admitted to Vogue magazine that the studio set-up made her feel young again.



“They made us the size of cats by making the furniture bigger,” she told the U.S. publication. “You’d be standing there and you could barely reach the seat of a chair. It was phenomenal. It made you feel like a little kid.”



Taylor, who has previously acted in films such as The Giver and Valentine’s Day, will play Bombalurina, the flirtatious red cat.



The 29-year-old, who owns three cats, previously revealed she attended cat school to get to grips with the feline movements required in preparation for the role.



"I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, I've got to do this," she told Time magazine. "This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies. So, I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us. Learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could."



The behind-the-scenes featurette also showed Taylor rehearsing a dance routine with Idris, who plays Macavity, and director Tom explaining that the cast will be made to look like cats using “digital fur technology”. A trailer has since been released showing the technology in action and the reaction has been somewhat mixed.

Cats is slated to hit cinemas in December.