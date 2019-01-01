Diane Kruger shares rare photo of baby daughter

Diane Kruger shared a rare photo of her nine-month-old daughter on social media.

The 43-year-old actress and boyfriend Norman Reedus have diligently kept the tot out of the public eye since welcoming her in November last year.

And on Friday, the National Treasure star shared a sweet snap of her daughter sitting on the shoulders of The Walking Dead actor while walking in a sunlit park.

"Everything I'll ever need," Kruger wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

Earlier this year, the German actress pleaded for the paparazzi to stop taking pictures of her with her daughter and urged fans on Instagram to stop reposting them.

"While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than (to) allow her to grow up in privacy and safety. (We) would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal," wrote in January. "Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."

Kruger, who previously dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years, went public with her relationship with Reedus in 2017 after they met on the set of their movie Sky.

This isn't the first child for the 50-year-old actor - Reedus has a 19-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex, model Helena Christensen.