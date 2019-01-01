Amy Schumer: 'I'd be disappointed if my son liked The Big Bang Theory'

Amy Schumer joked that she'd be more disappointed if her son liked The Big Bang Theory than if he was autistic.

The 38-year-old comedian, who is mother to three-month-old son Gene, revealed earlier this year that her husband Chris Fischer is on the autism spectrum.

After recently asking her followers on Instagram if they'd be interested in seeing a documentary series about her pregnancy and labour, one criticised the Trainwreck star for being self-involved.

"Not really, honestly. I think you're great, I just feel like it's self serving and overdone. I'd like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum..." the Instagram user fired.

"How I cope? I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing," Schumer quickly replied. "My husband is my favorite person I've ever met. He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that?

"I will pay attention and try and provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I'd be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang theory and nascar not if he has ASD (autism spectrum disorder)," she quipped.

During her Netflix comedy special Amy Schumer: Growing, which debuted back in March, the comedian candidly discussed her husband's autism, and said there were signs early on in their relationship.

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," Schumer sweetly explained.