Michael Sheen insists he was single when he met pregnant girlfriend

Michael Sheen insisted he was single when he met his girlfriend Anna Lundberg.

The Welsh actor is expecting a baby with the 25-year-old Swedish actress and cleared up speculation about his past relationships in a post on Twitter.

"Wouldn't normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now," Sheen wrote on Friday (16Aug19). "I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks."

The Good Omens star was rumoured to have been dating Irish comedian Aisling Bea until reports they had split emerged in March (19).

Sheen was previously in a relationship with comedian and actress Sarah Silverman for four years, before parting ways in December 2017.

Back in July, Sheen and Lundberg announced their baby news.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist," Sheen tweeted, referencing his role as the angel Aziraphale in Good Omens.

The actor also is a father to Lily, 20, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.

Sheen and the 46-year-old Underworld actress have remained on very good terms since their separation in 2002.

“I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid’s well-being first and share a sense of humour, you’re sort of halfway there,” Beckinsale said back in 2017.