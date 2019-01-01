Jamie Foxx spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave

Jamie Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave as they left a nightclub together.

The 51-year-old was snapped exiting Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles with the musician and model after attending Lil Pump's 19th birthday celebration on Friday night (16Aug19).

Foxx was wearing a white Balenciaga hoodie with black jeans as he walked hand-in-hand out of the celebrity hotspot at around 2am in the early hours of Saturday morning with Vave, who wore a skin-tight gold dress, according to TMZ.

However, a source told People that Foxx is simply helping her out as she begins her music career.

Vave has shared photos of herself with the Oscar-winning actor on Instagram, and back in June (19), she thanked the musician and record producer for his support.

"I am so grateful to this man!" she wrote. "Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me."

Foxx has been quietly dating Katie Holmes since 2013, but the couple were last seen together at the Met Gala in May.