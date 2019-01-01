Margot Robbie: 'Playing Sharon Tate was a strange challenge'

Margot Robbie found playing Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood a "strange challenge".

The 29-year-old actress was interviewed by director Quentin Tarantino for the September issue of Vogue Australia, and she opened up about how she felt becoming the beloved actress, who was murdered by members of Charles Manson's cult in 1969.

Revealing that she found is much easier to play intense characters such as Tonya Harding in 2017 drama I, Tonya, Margot told the filmmaker it was hard to encapsulate the innocence of Tate, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

"It was such a strange challenge," she said. "I find it much easier to go dark and angry. With Tonya (Harding), I wanted to go really heavy, almost like she had weights on her feet. This time I was trying to do the reverse."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tarantino quizzed the Australian actress on her rise to fame in Hollywood, and asked Margot if there was one movie or TV show that was her favourite to work on.

"Everything can change so quickly. People often ask me what's been the best part. I couldn't say Wolf of Wall Street was better than my time on Neighbours and I couldn't say that Z for Zachariah wasn't as important to me as Tarzan. It's all been so exciting," the Oscar-nominated actress shared.