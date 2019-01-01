Demi Moore celebrates 'sweet first born' Rumer Willis on her birthday

Demi Moore celebrated her "magnificent" daughter Rumer Willis on her 31st birthday.

The Indecent Proposal star took to Instagram to share cute baby pictures of her oldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis and praised the actress in a heartwarming post.

"I am a few min late but YOU @rumerwillis my sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the driver's seat ready for this journey from the day you were born!," Demi wrote alongside a snap of Rumer as a tot in the front seat of a convertible. "Happy Birthday Baby Ru! Before you I didn't really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel!

"Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure!" the 56-year-old added.

The Ghost star later posted another picture to celebrate her daughter's birthday, which showed the pair napping together.

"Heaven! Happy Birthday and sweet dreams my sweet angel Rumer Glenn @rumerwillis," Demi wrote.

The sweet posts come days after Rumer took to social media to reveal that she had been struggling with health issues for several weeks, leaving her "exhausted, overwhelmed and broken down."

The actress, who stars in Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, told her followers on Instagram that she was feeling better after listening to what her body and mind needed.

"It's my birthday tomorrow and I wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me," she stated.