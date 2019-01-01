Margot Robbie landed Quentin Tarantino meeting with fan letter

Margot Robbie scored her "most exciting meeting ever" by writing a fan letter to Quentin Tarantino.

The Wolf of Wall Street star plays Sharon Tate in the filmmaker's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but she reveals in a new interview with Tarantino she was terrified to approach the writer/director in case he was unimpressed by her body of work.

"I had wanted to write the letter for years and years and years," she says in Vogue Australia. "Because I'd heard you were going to do (only) 10 movies and I couldn't bear the thought I would miss the boat and never see what one of your film sets was like: I needed to figure out a way to get on to set...I knew I wasn't in that position yet and each time something exciting in my career would happen to put me on the map a little more, I thought: 'Okay, I feel like I'm getting more established and maybe now's the time'."

Robbie finally decided the time was right after she earned Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for her 2017 film, I, Tonya.

"It wasn't until we did I, Tonya that I thought: 'Now I'm happy with my acting. I feel like I've reached the stage where this body of work will show people what I can do as an actor'," she adds. "'Now I'm ready to chat with Quentin Tarantino and write that letter.' I remember agonizing over everything - the paper, the pen, how I was going to write it...

"Then, of course, I thought you might not be able to get the letter anyway, so I should stop freaking out so much, and then I just wrote the godd**n thing and prayed that somehow it would get to you, and it did," she continues.

"A couple of weeks later I remember getting the phone call saying: 'Quentin got your letter and he'd really like to meet up.' I didn't want to get ahead of myself, but then when we sat down... I felt like it was the most exciting meeting I'll ever take in my life."