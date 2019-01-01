NEWS Alan Cumming proud of openly gay role in now-cancelled show Newsdesk Share with :







Alan Cumming is thrilled to have played the first openly gay leading character in a U.S. primetime drama in the now-cancelled Instinct and hopes he has "opened some minds" as a result.



The series about a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent who returns to law enforcement to track down a serial killer is not returning for a third season, but the Scottish star is grateful he broke a barrier for the LGBTQ community.



"Almost exactly three years ago I was sent a galley copy of a book by @jamespattersonbooks and @howardroughan and then I met the show runner @mbr34 who was to adapt it for TV and I jumped in," Cumming writes on Instagram of signing up for the project based on James Patterson's 2017 novel Killer Instinct.



"And I'm still in, for two more episodes tomorrow (18Aug19) and the last one ever next Sunday. And while I'm sorry I won't be getting to play with (this) amazing cast and crew again, I'm grateful for two seasons of fun..."



"I'm also proud to have played the first ever leading character in a US network drama who is gay," he adds. "Yes, really. Because of @instinctcbs millions of people will have seen a same sex marriage portrayed for the first time and I hope we changed and opened some minds in the process."