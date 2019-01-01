Meadow Walker remembers late father Paul Walker

Meadow Walker has remembered her father Paul Walker by posting a rare photo of the late actor on social media.

The Fast and Furious star died in a car crash in November, 2013 at the age of 40, and Meadow shared a sweet snap of her dad swimming in the ocean alongside a pig while holding a drink on Instagram on Saturday (17Aug19).

"Thinking of you xx," the 19-year-old model captioned the shot.

Paul's former Fast and Furious co-stars, including Jordana Brewster - who played his character's on-screen wife Mia in four of the movies - commented on the post, adding: "I love this picture."

Meadow replied: "Me too! & I love you."

Brewster's fellow castmate, Tyrese Gibson, added: "Animal and ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!"

Meadow, who is the actor's daughter from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, was 15 at the time of her father's death. She will turn 20 just three weeks before the sixth anniversary of his passing.