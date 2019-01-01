Cate Blanchett divulges her favourite Marvel movie

Cate Blanchett has named Brie Larson's Captain Marvel as her favourite Marvel movie.

Larson played Carol Danvers in this year's blockbuster, with the plot following the pilot as she discovers she's one of the universe's most powerful superheroes and is caught in an intergalactic war between two alien races.

The movie made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blanchett picked the female-driven film as her number one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite playing Asgardian goddess of death Hela in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017.

"I really, really loved Captain Marvel. No offence, Taika, but it was probably my favourite," she told the publication.

And Blanchett is also keen to see Natalie Portman become The Mighty Thor and wield the Norse god's hammer Mjolnir in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I'm so, so excited. I'm so looking forward to seeing it, because I absolutely loved seeing them all with my kids," the 50-year-old shared. "To know that Natalie is going to have such a pivotal role is really exciting."

Blanchett was full of praise for the increasing gender equality in the MCU too, and credited Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso with making that happen.

"She has been an incredible advocate for feminising that universe. It's right and true that those franchises should be actually cutting-edge, because that's traditionally what (comics) have done," she added.

The upcoming female-driven projects in the MCU include Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, The Eternals, starring Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, and Elizabeth Olsen's joint leading role alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.