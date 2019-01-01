Jennifer Lopez challenged by pole dancing lessons for Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez found learning to pole dance for her new film Hustlers "challenging".

The superstar, who started out her career as a dancer, plays stripper Ramona in the upcoming movie, which follows of a group of exotic dancers living in New York City in the late 2000s who get their revenge on wealthy, drunk, and abusive clients by maxing out their credit cards after they've passed out.

Regarding her preparation for the role, Lopez has now shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she worked with a pole choreographer for several months - but still found mastering the art form to be difficult.

"I have danced all my life and I work out every single day, and I can say without hesitation that learning to pole dance was one of the most challenging things I've ever done," she told the publication. "I was using a completely new group of muscles - it was tough. My shoulder and back are still recovering."

However, it was all worth it - as far as Lopez is concerned - because she was able to show exotic dancers in a different light.

"Women are constantly sexualised, but when they find a way to profit from it, suddenly it's a problem," the 50-year-old added. "Strippers are painted as throwaways or background characters. Hustlers digs into stories of their lives; the good, the bad, and the ugly."

Hustlers, based on Jessica Pressler's 2015 New York Magazine article titled The Hustlers at Scores, also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, and Lizzo. The film is set to hit cinemas from 13 September.