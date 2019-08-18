Dwayne Johnson weds Lauren Hashian

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wed his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii on Sunday.

The wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce the happy news, with the accompanying picture showing him wearing a white shirt and trousers, while Lauren is seen sporting a stunning white lace wedding gown.

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika'i (blessed)," he wrote in the caption, tagging Lauren and his producer pal Hiram Garcia, who is the brother of his first wife and manager Dany Garcia.

Dwayne, 47, and Lauren, 34, have been dating since 2007. They share daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, who was born in April 2018.

The star also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Dany. Dwayne and his first wife remained on good terms after finalising their divorce, and she has managed his career since 2008.