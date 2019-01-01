Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock announce separation

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock are separating after six years of marriage.

The Hunger Games actor and the Guardians of the Galaxy actress announced their split by posting identical statements on their Instagram Stories on Monday, revealing they are determined to stay friends as they co-parent their three-year-old son Pip and 19-month-old daughter Margot.

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate," Sam, 33, wrote in the post. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another whilst we continue to raise our family together.

"We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time."

Claflin met Laura, 33, at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and they began dating in 2011. They married in July 2013.

The Me Before You actor, who appears in the upcoming season of Peaky Blinders, previously recalled how he knew he would marry Haddock when they first met.

"I walked into an audition room, I saw her and I knew. I’m not kidding for the life of me. She was reading in for a part and it’s my fourth free call," he told The Sun newspaper.

"I’ve done previously three auditions with this other girl reading and this girl walked in and I walked out the audition, couldn’t care less if I got the part.

"I called my agent, I said, 'Mate, I am in love'. He’s like, 'How did the audition go, mate?' I was like, 'No, no, you don’t understand. I have just met the woman I want to marry

.”