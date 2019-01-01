J.K. Simmons in talks to play Chris Pratt's father in sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft

J.K. Simmons is in negotiations to play Chris Pratt's father in upcoming sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft.

The movie, written by Zach Dean, is set in a future world where humans are losing a war against aliens, leading scientists to draft soldiers from the past in an effort to save humanity.

While details of the Oscar winner's character has been kept under wraps, it it is understood that Simmons would play leading man Pratt’s father, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Editors at Variety also report that Betty Gilpin, who plays female wrestler Debbie Eagan in Netflix's GLOW, is also in talks to join the movie, which has the working title of Ghost Draft.

If their deals go through, they will join a cast which also includes The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski.

Chris McKay, who directed The Lego Batman Movie and its spin-offs, is helming the project, which is slated to begin filming next month in Atlanta, Georgia and Iceland.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer are producing, with Rob Cowan serving as executive producer.

It's been a busy year for Simmons so far, with TV roles in Starz’s sci-fi spy drama Counterpart and Kristen Bell's beloved show Veronica Mars on Hulu, which has recently returned for a fourth season after a 12-year hiatus.

Simmons will next appear on the big screen opposite Chadwick Boseman in the crime thriller 21 Bridges.

The 64-year-old won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award in 2014 for his performance as ruthless jazz teacher Terence Fletcher in Whiplash.