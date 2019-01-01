Michael Rooker joins Fast & Furious 9

Michael Rooker is the latest Hollywood star to join Fast & Furious 9.

According to editors at Deadline, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been cast in the role of Buddy in the upcoming movie, and will appear alongside original stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, and franchise newcomer John Cena.

Rooker was last seen in David Yarovesky's superhero horror movie Brightburn and played the mysterious Edward Hoyt in HBO's True Detective earlier this year opposite Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

Theron is reprising her role as cyber-terrorist Cypher in the ninth movie in the blockbuster franchise, along with Mirren who is returning for the third time as Magdalene Shaw - the mother of Jason Statham and Luke Evans's characters.

Jordana Brewster is also back on board, with Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel making up the cast.

Production was halted last month after stuntman Joe Watts was hospitalised after suffering a serious head injury in a 30-foot (nine-metre) fall at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The British stuntman, who has worked on movies and TV shows including Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, has since left intensive care and is being treated at the Royal London Hospital.

Diesel reportedly witnessed Watts fall on his head as he performed a stunt in the movie star's place.

"The stuntman fell at least 30ft - maybe a bit more," a source told British newspaper The Sun. "Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened."

Fast & Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin, is set to debut in theatres in May next year.