Craig Zobel breaks silence after The Hunt's release gets cancelled

The Hunt director Craig Zobel supported the cancellation of his film's release but believes descriptions of its content have been "inaccurate".

Universal bosses immediately paused the marketing campaign for the satirical horror movie, about humans hunting "deplorables" for sport, after more than 30 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and they subsequently decided to shelve the release altogether.

Breaking his silence about the decision, Zobel has insisted he never set out to make a film that might incite violence, but he understood why the release of the movie had to be pulled.

"Our ambition was to poke at both sides of the aisle equally" he told Variety. "We seek to entertain and unify, not enrage and divide. It is up to the viewers to decide what their takeaway will be.

"I wanted to make a fun, action thriller that satirised this moment in our culture, where we jump to assume we know someone’s beliefs because of which 'team' we think they’re on... and then start shouting at them. This rush to judgement is one of the most relevant problems of our time.

"I was devastated by going to sleep to El Paso and waking up to Dayton (shootings). These types of moments happen far too often. In the wake of these horrific events, we immediately considered what it meant for the timing of our film. Once inaccurate assumptions about the content and intent of the movie began to take hold, I supported the decision to move the film off its release date."

The Hunt, which stars Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, was due to hit U.S. cinemas on 27 September.