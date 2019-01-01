Alex Rodriguez has 'burner' Instagram account to spy on his daughters

Jennifer Lopez's sportsman fiance Alex Rodriguez has admitted he has a "burner" Instagram account solely to spy on his daughters.

The 44-year-old shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and has also become stepfather to Jennifer's 11-year-old twins Max and Emme.

And in a bid to keep a close eye on all aspects of his children's lives, Alex has gone to extreme measures.

"My daughters don't let me follow them on social media," he said during a chat on the Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast, before admitting, "Oh yeah, I have a burner account."

Natasha and Ella also play an active role when it comes to Alex's own posts on his official Instagram and Twitter pages.

"Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness or whatever I do," he laughed. "They're so good. You know, every time I post something - usually like five out of 10 - both of them would DM (direct message) me and say, 'Dad, are you serious?' 'Dad, you know I'm going into high school next year?' 'Dad, this is how bullying starts.' And, I'm like, 'OK, I'll erase it.'

"I have contracts with both of them that if I post something, now they have to approve everything. I'm like, 'OK, I got it, I'm sorry.'"