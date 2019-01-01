Ellen DeGeneres supports Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid private jet scandal

Ellen DeGeneres has thrown her support behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to hit headlines for their private jet usage.

It was reported in the British press earlier this week that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had used a costly private aeroplane to fly to the south of France alongside their son Archie - one of several jet trips they've made over recent months.

Singer Elton John slammed the reports in several angry tweets on Monday, insisting he'd given the family the use of his private plane for the journey from England to France and had also made a contribution to ensure the flight was "carbon neutral".

TV host Ellen has become the latest star to speak out in support of the royal couple, tweeting on Monday: "Portia (de Rossi, Ellen's wife) and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better."

Ellen's tweet was met with mixed responses from her followers, some of whom praised her for backing the royal couple, while others insisted the frequent jet usage directly contradicts their "eco-warrior" reputations.

On Monday, Elton tweeted, "Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.

"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."