Tracy Morgan lands role in Coming to America 2

Tracy Morgan is the latest addition to the cast of Coming to America 2.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, the 50-year-old has signed on to star in the highly-anticipated sequel, which will see Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their iconic characters.

Hustle & Flow filmmaker Craig Brewer is directing the follow-up to the 1988 hit comedy, with the plot to follow Murphy's Prince Akeem, who is set to become the king of his home country, Zamunda, as he discovers he has a son.

Honouring the wishes of his dying father King Jake Joffer, played by James Earl Jones, Akeem and his friend Semmi, as portrayed by Hall, set off to America to meet the youngster, and try to help him become a noble prince.

Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones will play the mother of Akeem's son, while Morgan is set to take on the part of her hustler brother Reem.

Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross, and KiKi Layne are also set to appear in the sequel, which will be released in December next year.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has penned the script and will serve as a producer alongside Murphy and Kevin Misher.

Back in January, Paramount Studios bosses announced the news that Murphy would return as the African prince who fled to Queens, New York to avoid an arranged marriage in the original film.

And in July, Hall confirmed he was returning as Akeem's assistant.

"Arsenio Hall Officially Confirmed For Coming to America 2," he wrote on Twitter, linking to a Moviefone.com article claiming he would definitely reprise the role.