Dan Stevens joins Will Ferrell's Eurovision comedy

Dan Stevens has joined Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan in new Netflix comedy Eurovision.

The Beauty and the Beast actor will portray Alexander Lemtov, a Russian Eurovision Song Contest hopeful, in the spoof of the annual singing competition, and the former Downton Abbey star shared the news on his Instagram page with emojis of the Russian flag, a love heart, and a smiling face.

Stevens joins a cast which includes Ferrell and McAdams as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, and former James Bond star Brosnan as Lars' father Erick Erickssong, who has been described as "the most handsome man in Iceland".

The movie's official logline reads: "When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

Eurovision director David Dobkin, whose previous credits include Wedding Crashers and The Judge, is helming the project, which is currently in production in the U.K. and Iceland.

The Anchorman star has co-written the feature with Saturday Night Live's Andrew Steele and will produce alongside Jessica Elbaum, Chris Henchy and Adam McKay of Gary Sanchez Productions.

This will be one of the last films under the production banner, as Ferrell and McKay announced in April that they were ending their production partnership and working on their own ventures. However, they insisted they would continue to work together to complete all existing projects on their slate.

Stevens's TV show Legion recently came to an end after three seasons. He will next be seen in Lucy in the Sky and Call of the Wild.