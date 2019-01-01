Alyssa Milano had two abortions in 1993

Alyssa Milano has revealed she had two abortions in her twenties after her birth control failed.

The actress and #MeToo activist, who has been vocal about her opposition to the introduction of restrictive abortion laws in the U.S. states, has shared her own abortion story in the latest episode of her podcast Sorry Not Sorry.

"In 1993, I had two abortions," Milano shared as she noted one in four women in the U.S. will have the procedure by the age of 45.

Milano explained that while she "was in love for the first time" she got pregnant while using birth control and "she knew she was not ready to be a parent", reported website AOL.

The 46-year-old explained what a difficult experience it was for her, especially coming from a Catholic upbringing.

"I wasn't equipped to be a mother. I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice," she continued. "And it was absolutely the right choice for me. It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted but it was something I needed - like most health care is."

At the time, she was also taking the controversial acne-fighting medicine Accutane, which is known to cause birth defects.

The Mistresses star, who is now a mum to son Milo, seven, and daughter Elizabella, four, who she shares her second husband David Bugliari, revealed she fell pregnant again the same year as her abortion, "(and) once again I made the right decision to end the pregnancy."

The Who's the Boss? star didn't say who her partner was, but Milano was engaged to actor Scott Wolf in the same year.

"Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys," she said. "I would never had been free to be myself - and that's what this fight is all about: freedom."

Milano added her reasons for having abortions are "real", as are the reasons of all other women.

"They are ours - and they none of your f**king business," she explained.