Roman Polanski wants Academy expulsion lawsuit moved from Los Angeles

Roman Polanski wants his lawsuit contesting his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved from the "dishonest" Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 86-year-old Rosemary's Baby director was expelled from the organisation behind the annual Oscars ceremony due to his 1977 conviction for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Polanski fled the U.S. before sentencing as he claimed a Los Angeles judge reneged on his plea deal, and has been a fugitive ever since. He sued the Academy over his expulsion earlier this year and claims his past means he cannot get a fair trial in L.A.

"Mr. Polanski has no reason to believe that the (presiding judge) Honorable Mary H. Strobel is personally biased, but believes the history of the Polanski litigation means that any judgment of this Court would raise an issue of impartiality," his lawyers state in a 245-page motion requesting the case be moved.

"Mr. Polanski recognises the extraordinary nature of his suggestion, but hopes the Court understands the documented history of his dispute with the Court justifies this request," his lawyers add.

The Oscar-winner further details how his wife, Sharon Tate, was murdered by followers of Charles Manson in 1969, and slams "dishonest" judges who have refused to sentence him to a modest jail term in absentia, as well as extradition requests by U.S. officials.

He originally fled the U.S. for France, where he holds a passport, in 1978, claiming a judge had reneged on a plea deal that would have seen him avoid jail after spending time under psychiatric evaluation, and that he could face up to 50 years in prison.

In the filing, Polanski, who is Jewish, also referenced his upcoming film, J'Accuse, about Captain Alfred Dreyfus, the French-Jewish soldier wrongly accused of spying for the Germans in the 1890s - comparing the anti-Semitic attitudes towards Dreyfus to his own treatment.

His victim, Samantha Geimer, has voiced her support for the director's readmission to the Academy, having previously insisted she forgives him for the assault.