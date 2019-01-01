Joan Collins speaks out against equal pay in Hollywood

Dame Joan Collins has spoken out against the push for equal pay in Hollywood, insisting female actors don't have the same "pulling power" as top male stars.

Actresses including Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, and Taraji P. Henson have been vocal about the wage gap that persists between men and women in Hollywood. However, the 86-year-old Dynasty star isn't in support of Hollywood actresses' demands for equal pay, as she explained during a chat on the Spectator's Women With Balls podcast.

"It depends totally on the star quality," she said. "If you've got Leonardo DiCaprio and a young actress who's just come up in her second or third role, I don't think she should get the same amount.

"Actors like Leonardo are very valuable commodities: they bring in massive amounts of money, so deserve what they get. Unfortunately, I don't think there are as many actresses that have that pulling power."

Her comments come after she claimed in a 2018 interview with Hello! that she was branded a "diva" for asking for equal pay to co-star John Forsyth during her time playing Alexis Colby on Dynasty.

Collins claimed her request led to people working on the show leaking stories about her to portray her in a negative light.

"People on the show were putting stories out to the press and the producers weren't supportive to me at all - in fact, they liked the image of battleaxe b**ch and vicious vixen," she said.

It was only when she left the show and ratings slumped that her salary was renegotiated for her to return, but she claims it caused "resentment" among the rest of the cast.