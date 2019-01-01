NEWS Charges dropped against Frances McDormand's Oscar thief Newsdesk Share with :







The man accused of trying to steal Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy at a post-Academy Awards party in 2018 will not be prosecuted for the caper.



All charges against 47-year-old Terry Bryant have been dropped.



He allegedly swiped the star's Best Actress Academy Award from her table at the bash and paraded around posing for photos as if it was his.



Bryant also attempted to leave the party with the statuette, but Los Angeles District Attorney’s officials have revealed they are "unable to proceed" with prosecution.



"The defence moved to dismiss the case, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta dismissed it," a spokesman tells TMZ.



According to the outlet, although the incident may have been captured on video, the judge dismissed the case over insufficient evidence, because McDormand declined to co-operate with investigators.



Sources tell the outlet the actress didn't want to file a police report and was not listed as the victim, due to the fact the Oscar statuette is actually owned by bosses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who were officially tagged as the aggrieved party.



Frances won the award for her turn in the drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



She has yet to comment on the outcome of the case.