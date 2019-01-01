Dylan McDermott celebrates 35 years of sobriety

Actor Dylan McDermott celebrated 35 years of sobriety on Tuesday, calling it his "greatest achievement".

The American Horror Story star took to Instagram to mark the impressive milestone, sharing a snap of himself smiling and writing: "Today is my Sober Birthday. 35 years! Staying sober has been my greatest accomplishment. I say that because I was able to show up for myself in every way possible. In the most turbulent and best of times I had the rock of the 12 steps to guide me."

Dylan continued to credit the Alcoholics Anonymous for helping him through his sober journey and urged anyone struggling with alcohol addiction to turn to the organisation for support.

"I was able to be a father, son, brother and friend," he continued. "Proud of this day because many in my family including my birth mother and father struggled with addiction. It was brutal to witness. I’ve also seen many who didn’t make it and that truly breaks my heart. If you’re hurting please get help.

"The loving hand of #alcoholicsanonymous is always available! Without the guidance of my sponsor and @eveensler I would not be here today. I will be forever grateful to them! I look forward to many more years of sobriety, trudging the road of happy destiny…"

