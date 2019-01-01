Actress Erin Foster engaged

Actress, reality TV star and producer Erin Foster is engaged.

Music mogul David Foster's daughter has accepted boyfriend Simon Tikhman's proposal after dating him for 18 months.

Erin's sister Sara has posted a snap of the bride-to-be's new ring on Instagram, joking: "Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring."

Foster and Tikhman went public with their romance last summer after meeting through mutual friends in Los Angeles.

The news comes just weeks after Erin's dad tied the knot with Katharine McPhee.

Her new stepmother responded to the happy announcement with four loved up emojis.