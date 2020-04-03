Official title for Bond 25 finally revealed

The title of the new James Bond movie has been revealed as No Time to Die.

Producers took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a clip announcing the name, with the post also featuring Daniel Craig in character as the eponymous spy.

"Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in... NO TIME TO DIE," the caption reads.

The film, which went by the working title of Bond 25, will see the British star return for the fifth and final time as MI6's elite 007 agent.

According to a statement released by producers, the plot of the movie kicks off with Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, he is soon asked to help rescue a kidnapped scientist, which turns out to be a far more treacherous mission than expected.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will also star Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek as Bond's adversary, while two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is attached to reprise the role of villainous character Blofeld.

Ralph Fiennes is returning as M, Lea Seydoux as Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as MI6 chief of staff Tanner, and Ben Whishaw as technological wizard Q.

Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah are among the new additions to the cast.

Jeffrey Wright, who was last seen in 2008's Quantum of Solace, is also returning as ex-CIA agent Felix Leiter.

The movie has been hit with a series of setbacks, including the replacement of original director Danny Boyle last year with True Detective helmer Fukunaga after the filmmaker left the project over unspecified "creative differences".

No Time to Die will be released on 3 April 2020 in the U.K. and on 8 April 2020 in the U.S.