Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning for Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have signed on to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in a new Matrix movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich announced the big news on Tuesday, and in a statement, confirmed that the film trilogy's director, Lana Wachowski, is also returning to write, direct, and produce the upcoming instalment.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," Emmerich said. "Lana is a true visionary, a singular and original creative filmmaker, and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

The script has been co-written by Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, with Wachowski also producing along Grant Hill.

The 54-year-old wrote and directed the original trilogy with her filmmaker sister, Lilly Wachowski.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now," added Wachowski. "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Plot details for the fourth movie are not yet known, but according to editors at Variety, there is doubt over whether Laurence Fishburne will return to play Morpheus, as the role may be recast with a younger actor.

The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions - released between 1999 and 2003 - have earned more than $1.6 billion (£1.3 billion) at the global box office. The Matrix Revolutions was also the first film ever to release simultaneously in every major country at the same hour around the world.

Filming is slated to begin early next year.