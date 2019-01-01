Khloe Kardashian hits back over accusations of using daughter as an ‘accessory’

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at critics after being accused of using her daughter True as an "accessory".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing stunning pictures from her Bahamas vacation on her Instagram page in recent days, with one snap showing her on the beach with True on her hip as she walked along the sand.

One of Khloe's followers was less than impressed with just how much her 16-month-old daughter appears in the images, and commented on the photo: "U do know that your baby isn't an accessory right (sic)?"

But unwilling to take the criticism, Khloe quickly responded: "Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?... I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER."

The 35-year-old also received another comment on a picture of her playing with True, whose father is Khloe's basketball player ex Tristan Thompson, in the sand, with one person asking: "Why is she so black?"

And refusing to be angered by the racist remark, Khloe replied: "Do you mean why is she so stunningly beautiful? God made her this beautiful thanks for asking."