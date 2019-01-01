Bella Thorne claims she was ‘molested my whole life’ in emotional post

Bella Thorne has received support from her famous friends including Paris Hilton and Patrick Schwarzenegger after opening up about being "molested my whole life" in an emotional Instagram post.

The former Shake It Up star bared her soul in the heartfelt, lengthy post on the social media site on Tuesday night, alongside a topless picture of herself.

"What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men... " she began. "Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so f**king scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it's ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I'm accepted. Why? Because I can't accept myself."

Asking herself why she thinks she's not good enough, Bella continued: "Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it's all I know how to offer to the world...or is it because I was raised to think I wasn't good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else."

The 21-year-old added that she's turning the blame on herself for "not loving myself", and concluded: "I'm only hurting myself. By not loving me and by not accepting me. Usually these free handed writing bits..they have an end, but I don't have an end. I'm still figuring it out as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It's probably not but I can only start by accepting it."

Following her post, she received supportive replies from pals including socialite Paris, who wrote: "You are so open, honest and real. This made me cry. Love you babe," and her Midnight Sun co-star Patrick, who commented: "GOOD ENOUGH FOR ME BELLA!! LOVE YAH!"

Demi Lovato also posted: "So inspiring dude. And never related more. So so beautiful. Thank you for your vulnerability angel (love heart)."